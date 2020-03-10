MY HERO ACADEMIA TV Anime Returns with a 5th Season in Spring 2021

A newly released promotional video for the MY HERO ACADEMICA TV anime reveals that the series will premiere for the "Joint Training" arc in Spring 2021.

Time to head back to school! The official My Hero Academia Twitter account announced that the anime TV series would return for its fifth season in Spring 2021. The new season will cover the fifteenth story arc known as the "Joint Training" arc, which pits class 1-A against 1-B in a joint training battle.

The announcement came with a promotional image and video to get MHA fans excited for the upcoming adaption.

It is currently unknown which streaming sites will run the fifth season, but you can expect both Crunchyroll and Funimation to pick them up based on past history. Funimation will most likely run an English simuldub as they have done in past seasons. It's also unknown how long this season will run or if different cours will separate it.

Here is a quick summary of the "Joint Training" arc:

Class 1-A and 1-B compete against each other in a Joint Training Battle, joining them is Hitoshi Shinso who is eager to enter the Hero Course. While the exercise is being held, Izuku discovers a new secret about One For All; one that none of the previous eight users ever could have dreamed existed. - bokunoheroacademia.fandom.com

The popular Shonen manga series debuted in 2014 in Weekly Shonen Jump by creator Kohei Horikoshi. In 2016, a TV anime adaption took the world by storm with four TV series and two movies soon after. The show also inspired a spin-off manga called My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, written by Hideyuki Furuhashi.

