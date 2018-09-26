MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Review - Hope Is Alive, A New Symbol Of Peace And Justice SPOILERS

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has finally premiered, giving us a new untold story of young All Might and an intense adventure of our Class 1-A students. Here are my thoughts on the movie.

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes went beyond my expectations and gave us a Plus Ultra spectacle filled with beautifully-animated battles, intense plot twists, emotional relationships and a ton of Smash.



Before we start the review, a small side note. I can’t talk about every single thing I liked about the scenes, I can literally talk about every scene I remember and give my thoughts on them but that would be crazy long for a review. I will try to minimize the recapping and stick to just reviewing the big things. Ikuzo!



The movie switched between two time periods, a young All Might at his prime working with genius scientist/inventor David Shield and a time period between season 2 and season 3 of the anime series.



That is the first thing I want to talk about. Handling two time periods in one movie is no easy task and TH did an amazing job with it. The editing in the movie flows like water, whenever time periods switch, it does it in a smooth way. The movie also switches periods to explain things and go more in detail about certain situations.

All Might’s younger days were so fantastic, he had the blazing spirit of youth. I remember his fight with Nomu in the anime, he said that at his prime, a couple of blows would’ve defeated the villain… and I believe him. This Young Might is basically unstoppable, he has even crazier strength, speed, charisma and suits…. Man, those suits!

I am a costume/suit geek, I like to see all the costumes superheroes wear, the different iterations and alternate versions. That is so interesting to me. I was smiling all throughout while Deku was talking about All Might’s different costumes: young age, bronze age, silver age and golden age.

Every costume represents a different era of All Might and watching that sequence made me realize how big of a journey and impact Toshinori has had with the citizens of not only Japan but the United States as well, he became a Symbol of Peace through hard work and definitely earned that title.

I loved his young age costume so much that I decided to buy it, maybe I’ll wear it for Halloween, but definitely for my next convention.



However, the All Might we get in this movie is weakened and can only hold his muscle form for a small amount of time. Again, this movie is between Season 2 and 3. This difficulty is what leads to our students/young heroes from 1A to take charge and save the day.

This is when the students are being introduced slowly. My theater went crazy whenever a new student popped on screen, screams and claps for everyone.



The bad thing is that not every student had a chance to shine. Our main group of heroes were: Deku, Todoroki, Bakugo, Kirishima, Iida, Mineta, Yaomomo, Ochaco, Jiro, Kaminari and Melissa Shield (David’s daughter).

Let’s talk about Deku and his future - at least what I think his future will be - as the next Symbol Of Peace. Watching him in this movie solidified the fact that he will become at least, as good as a hero as All Might. I think the only element he lacks right now and even after season 3 is charisma and anything regarding public speech/interaction.

His confidence has been growing steadily throughout the series and even in this movie, we can tell he knows what One For All is capable of. What he himself is capable of.

Izuku and Melissa are going to become the next Toshinori and David. Batman and Alfred, always together, no matter the timeline. I have no idea what she has been doing in Season 3, maybe creating new tech like always.

Deku in action was mind-blowing. I think it is now confirmed that he has super speed? That was definitely the fastest I have seen him run, he even matched All Might’s propulsion. Throwing out flying kicks and doding huge rocks, it seems like Deku has become stronger than All Might.



I mean, he even broke the red gauntlet Melissa created. Which was capable of handling Young Might’s strength three times. THREE TIMES. He just broke his limits.

Watching them run together and do the double Detroit Smash… tears… manly tears of manliness. That is the relationship I love the most in MHA, Dad Might and his son/protegee/student/successor Izuku.

However, the scene that made me realize Deku is indeed going to become the world’s greatest hero is the iconic pose in the air. He did the Young Might-flying-through-the-air heroic pose. David and I knew then, that Deku is going to be our next Symbol of Peace.

I didn’t dive into the villain that much because at the end of the day, he is just MHA’s Magneto and disappears after the movie, he is never seen or talked about. He got crazy powerful with that enhancing device though. Really made the last act super intense.

Bones studio did a great job with the animation in the fights, especially that one. Watching all the metal flying around and striking the heroes had me in a trance, loved it.