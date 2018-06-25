MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES To Screen At San Diego Comic-Con
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is set to premiere in North America on July 05 at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, CA. Those in attendance will be lucky enough to see the film before it's released in Japan on August 3.
Just days after My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Boku no Hīrō Akademia THE MOVIE: Futari no Hīrō) has its North American premiere at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, another screening will be held at SDCC.
If you live on the West Coast and can't attend, you'll get a second chance and won't have to wait too long either. Screenings of the first My Hero Academia film will also be held at SDCC, which will also have manga creator Kohei Horikoshi in attendance.
For those unable to attend either convention, Funimation has already confirmed that a limited theatrical run of the film will hit U.S. theaters in late-2018.
The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.
About Kohei Horikoshi
Kohei Horikoshi was born in Aichi, Japan, in 1986. He received a Tezuka Award Honorable Mention in 2006, and after publishing several short stories in Akamaru Jump, his first serialized work in Weekly Shonen Jump was Oumagadoki Doubutsuen in 2010. BARRAGE and his current series, MY HERO ACADEMIA are published in English by VIZ Media.
