MY HERO ACADEMIA Was The Top Graphic Novel In December 2018

Author Kohei Horikoshi's superhero shonen manga series, My Hero Academia , has topped a most-read list in the U.S. for the month of December. Here are the details.

Thanks to icv2 we have a good idea of what people are reading and picking up from the shelves. My Hero Academia is topping lists once again in the Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels in the book section. icv2 uses NPD BookScan in order to get the data for this list. My Hero's Vol. 16 has topped the chart and seven different volumes from the series have achieved a spot in the Top 20 as well.



Other big names in the list include Batman: White Knight, Infinity Gauntlet, Attack on Titan Vol. 26 and Tokyo Ghoul Vol. 1. Adventure zone, according to icv2, has always been in the top positions of book lists. The book hit stores in July and has been in the top lists ever since.



The site informs fans that the NPD BookScan covers close to 85% of the book market. This is not a representation of EVERY book and list in the country. However, for fans of My Hero, seeing the series in the top of the list should feel pretty PLUS ULTRA.

Volume 21 in the series will start Endeavor's journey and highlight. This begins the Pro Hero Arc, where we see the number one hero and the number two hero join forces and deal with a strong attack from an opponent. Many fans consider this Endeavor's redeeming arc.

The anime series has been airing since April 3, 2016 and has 63 episodes out right now. Funimation holds the English license and is streaming the episodes with its English dub. Studio Bones is behind the animation and the manga series that inspired this anime has its North American license with Viz Media.