MY HERO ACADEMIA's First Movie Reportedly Focuses On "Prime All Might"

The first My Hero Academia anime film will reportedly have the apt title "My Hero Academia: The Movie - The Two Heroes" and will feature a pre-injury All Might.

MarkJulian | 3/22/2018
A new report states that the first My Hero Academia film will focus on All Might before he suffered his debilitating injury and was in his prime.  The title will reportedly be My Hero Academia: The Movie - The Two Heroes and will be released in Japan on August 3, 2018.  No further details on the project were disclosed but there's reportedly going to be a new key visual revealed fairly soon.

Keep it locked to Anime Mojo for all the latest details on the Boku no Hero franchise, which will premiere its third anime season this April. This portion of the Studio Bones anime adaptation will cover the School Trip arc of the ongoing manga from   Kōhei Horikoshi.
