MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 3 Reveals Character Designs For Four Key Villains

Twice: voiced by Daichi Endou

Spinner: voiced by Ryou Iwazaki

Mr. Compress: voiced by Tsguo Mogami

Magne: voiced by Satoru Inoue

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 16 published volumes, with a 17th forthcoming. The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - Hero Licensing Exam arc

VOLUME 13 - Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial) & Internship arc (partial

VOLUME 14 - Internship arc

VOLUME 15- Internship arc

VOLUME 16 - Internship arc

Season 2 of My Hero Academia left off with Deku and co. preparing to embark on a school trip. However, as the season finale warned, the students at U.A. High, class 1-A are about to be tested like never before. Below check out the character designs for some key League of Villains associates:In addition, a new ED titled, "Update" will be provided by MIWA.My Hero Academia season 3 premieres this April.