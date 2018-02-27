Studio Bones' MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 3 Reveals Key Staff Change
Two of My Hero Academia's three Chief Animators will have to shoulder the season 3 load alone as Yoshihiko Umakoshi will not be returning for season 3. However, there's a good reason why. Umakoshi will be busy working on the upcoming My Hero Academia movie which is set for release on July 27.
My Hero Academia has enjoyed the three-headed monster of Hitomi Odashima, Takahiro Komori and Yoshihiko Umakoshi as the series' Chief Animation Directors but one is not returning for season 3.
In reality, Umakoshi's absence and work on the film likely began during season 2 as he only worked on 3 episodes, compared to Takahiro Komori's 8 episodes and Hitomi Odashima's 5 episodes. Fans of the series are panicking a bit as Umakoshi is an animation legend, previously working on Saint Seiya Omega, Toriko, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie and nearly 200 other anime series and films.
Manga readers are particularly concerned as the upcoming season is reportedly going to feature a very important moment in the series that could use Umakoshi's deft hand. If season 3's animation quality suffers, expect fans to cite Umakoshi's absence as the reason.
