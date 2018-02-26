The MY HERO ACADEMIA Movie Will Hit Japanese Theaters On July 27
Season 3 of the smash-hit anime My Hero Academia kicks off on April 07and just as the series (or the first cour) wraps, an anime original film will hit theaters on July 27. The news was revealed in the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump.
Season 3 of My Hero Academia premieres on April 07 and an original anime film will hit Japanese theaters on July 27. This year is a good time to be a fan of Boku no Hīrō Akademia.
Previously, it was reported in Jump that the film would focus on "he previously unrevealed past of a certain character." That's all the details on the project thus far, though the first piece of key art was previously revealed which showcase a mysterious blonde in the midst of Deku and crew. Some MHA fans are speculating that the character is actually Mt. Lady who is really only 5'4" when not in giant form and that she's the "certain character" in question.
If you're starving for news, you can make daily visits to the film's official website http://heroaca-movie.com/ though there's currently not much more info than what we've previously reported.
