Bandai Namco Announces That Pre-Orders For NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 Are Currently Open
Last year, in October to be more precise, Nintendo Switch owners were happy to find out that CyberConnect2 was actually considering bringing Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto to the popular handheld hybrid console — although it was mostly up to the fans to ask for the game.
The Nintendo Switch will soon be getting Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto, and Bandai Namco has just announced that pre-orders have already become available.
That information had actually come from CyberConnect2 President Horisho Matsuyama, although he never really confirmed that they were working on said port for the Nintendo Switch. Thankfully, in December of last year, Bandai Namco finally announced that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto was releasing on the Switch in April of 2020.
While we are still a couple of months away from the release, Bandai Namco has released yet another gameplay trailer for Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto, reminding players that this version will be including Kinshiki Otsutsuki and Momoshiki Otsutsuki as playable characters, as well as letting fans know that pre-orders for the game are currently open.
With more than 13 million NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM games sold worldwide, this series has established itself among the pinnacle of Anime & Manga adaptations to video games! NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto concludes the Ultimate Ninja Storm series and collects all of the DLC content packs for Storm 4 and previously exclusive pre-order bonuses!
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto will release for the Nintendo Switch on the 24th of April.
