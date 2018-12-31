BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS new arc is on the horizon

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is quite decent, which is why we're happy it's getting a new arc very soon. Hopefully the anime continues to focus on Boruto and less about Naruto.

Boruto might not be on the same level as Naruto in terms of quality, but from our standpoint, it’s good enough, which is why it’s entering another arc. If you’re a fan of Naruto, then you’ll know that it has dozens of arcs, and if things go well, Boruto could achieve the same.



Not too long ago, the Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is on the verge of getting a new arc, and as expected, fans from around the world are extremely excited.



From what we’ve gathered, Boruto’s next arc will begin come February 10 of 2019, which isn’t too far away to be honest. Currently the anime is slowly bringing Mitsuki’s arc to an end, and that’s something we can’t wait to happen.



Additionally, it was revealed that the new arc will see the rise of several spin-off novels. Now, we have heard of the spin-off novels before during Jump Festa, but it seems the creators are finally moving forward with the idea.



We have to say that while Boruto is not as excited as Naruto, the series has grabbed our attention ever since it aired. It’s a fresh take, and the good news is, Boruto takes center stage regularly instead of his father.



You know, this is the route the Dragon Ball Z creator should have taken with the series after the Cell arc. Instead of Goku being the main hero again, all duties should have been given to Gohan. However, he chose to transform a once promising Gohan into a weakling, and that’s quite disappointing, all thigs considered.

