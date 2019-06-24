BORUTO NEXT GENERATION Chapter 35 Manga Recap: Kawaki Is Now An Uzumaki

Chapter 35 of the Boruto Next Generation manga has given us the impression that Kawaki has become a new member of the Uzumaki family. These things usually end badly, but let’s see where it goes.



The chapter is primarily about Boruto and Kawaki training to master their karma abilities. It’s not easy to get this done, but they did their very best



We should also point out that Kawaki defended Naruto from attacks that came directly from Kara’s Delta. From there on, it would seem as if he was brought into the Uzumaki family. Not mention, he has been gradually opening up, so that’s a good sign of progress.



It didn’t take very long for Kuwaki to become emotional during a conversation with Kurama. It was here where he chose to reveal all, and it was quite touching, to say the least.



Let’s hope he never betrays Boruto by becoming an evil tyrant in the distant future. As we’ve said before, these things tend to end on a bad note.