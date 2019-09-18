NARUTO Creator Will Check Out Your Art Via New Contest From Shonen Jump

If you're an aspiring artist who wants to make a name for yourself in the anime industry, then we suggest taking the time out to be a part of this Shonen Jump competition.

You're the type of person who likes to draw, but never had your artwork looked at by someone in the industry before. It’s something you’ve always wanted, so what now? Well, you're in luck because the creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, is holding a contest where he will look at artworks and give prizes to those with the best.



The content will be held by Shonen Jump, and it’s called "1st Jump's Universal Illustration Contest," for those who are wondering. Furthermore, there are several rules that contestants need to follow. For example, folks must deliver artworks on Naruto, Boruto, or Samurai 8, so keep that in mind.



The following is the complete description:



You can draw any character from any of the three manga titles!

Create your own world! You can apply with as many illustrations as you like!

Share the submitted work on SNS and increase the number of views and likes!

Judges will examine drawing abilities, expressiveness, and originality.



We should note that the contest is accepting artworks from all over the world, so no matter your location, you can make an attempt to get in on the action.

