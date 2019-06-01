NARUTO SHINDEN Light Novel Gets Anime Adaptation Next Month

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced that the light novel series Naruto Shinden will be getting a television anime adaptation launching in February 10. The anime will run for three weeks with episodes airing every Sunday. There is no information on continuity or if the anime will be part of the Boruto series.
The three novels comprising the series are: Naruto Shinden, Sasuke Shinden and Shikamaru Shinden. The three novels fall in the time line when they are parents, a specific point in time was not revealed. A new visual for the Boruto series was revealed in the magazine but has not been shared online.
Here are the release dates of the books in Japan
Naruto Shinden - May 2, 2018
Sasuke Shinden - June 4, 2018
Shikamaru Shinden - July 4, 2018
Staff
Naruto Shinden writer - Mirei Miyamoto
Sasuke Shinden writer - Jun Esaka
Shikamaru Shinden writer - Takashi Yano
Original creator Masashi Kishimoto performed illustrations for all three novels
As soon as more information on the anime pops up, we will let you know. Switching over to Boruto... The anime's ending is titled "Tsuyogari Loser" and will start playing in January. The song's single will be available for purchase on February 20 but a shorter version of it, something called an "anime size" version, will be out in digital format on January 7. The current ending theme is titled "Polaris" by Hitorie.
Anime Staff
Director - Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita, Toshiro Fujii
Writer - Ukyo Kodachi, Makoto Uezu, Masaya Honda
Music - Yasuharu Takanashi, -Yaiba-
Studio - Pierrot
English License - Viz Media
English Network - Adult Swim (Toonami)
Anime Cast
Yuuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki
Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha
Ryuuichi Kijima as Mitsuki
Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki
Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha
Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake
The manga series of the same title and the inspiration behind the anime has been publishing since May 9, 2016 and has 6 volumes out right now. The manga series has a different writer from the classic Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden series.
Manga Staff
Writer - Ukyo Kodachi
Illustrator - Miko Ikemoto
Magazine - Weekly Shonen Jump
English Publisher - Viz Media
Naruto Shinden hits screens on February 10