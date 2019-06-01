NARUTO SHINDEN Light Novel Gets Anime Adaptation Next Month

The light novel series that focuses on Naruto and his friends learning to be parents has announced its anime adaptation. Here are the details on the upcoming project and more info on the novels.

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced that the light novel series Naruto Shinden will be getting a television anime adaptation launching in February 10. The anime will run for three weeks with episodes airing every Sunday. There is no information on continuity or if the anime will be part of the Boruto series.



The three novels comprising the series are: Naruto Shinden, Sasuke Shinden and Shikamaru Shinden. The three novels fall in the time line when they are parents, a specific point in time was not revealed. A new visual for the Boruto series was revealed in the magazine but has not been shared online.



Here are the release dates of the books in Japan

Naruto Shinden - May 2, 2018

Sasuke Shinden - June 4, 2018

Shikamaru Shinden - July 4, 2018



Staff

Naruto Shinden writer - Mirei Miyamoto

Sasuke Shinden writer - Jun Esaka

Shikamaru Shinden writer - Takashi Yano

Original creator Masashi Kishimoto performed illustrations for all three novels



As soon as more information on the anime pops up, we will let you know. Switching over to Boruto... The anime's ending is titled "Tsuyogari Loser" and will start playing in January. The song's single will be available for purchase on February 20 but a shorter version of it, something called an "anime size" version, will be out in digital format on January 7. The current ending theme is titled "Polaris" by Hitorie.

Anime Staff

Director - Noriyuki Abe, Hiroyuki Yamashita, Toshiro Fujii

Writer - Ukyo Kodachi, Makoto Uezu, Masaya Honda

Music - Yasuharu Takanashi, -Yaiba-

Studio - Pierrot

English License - Viz Media

English Network - Adult Swim (Toonami)

Anime Cast

Yuuko Sanpei as Boruto Uzumaki

Kokoro Kikuchi as Sarada Uchiha

Ryuuichi Kijima as Mitsuki

Junko Takeuchi as Naruto Uzumaki

Noriaki Sugiyama as Sasuke Uchiha

Kazuhiko Inoue as Kakashi Hatake

The manga series of the same title and the inspiration behind the anime has been publishing since May 9, 2016 and has 6 volumes out right now. The manga series has a different writer from the classic Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden series.

Manga Staff

Writer - Ukyo Kodachi

Illustrator - Miko Ikemoto

Magazine - Weekly Shonen Jump

English Publisher - Viz Media