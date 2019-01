Usain Bolt's Love For The NARUTO Franchise Appears To Be As Strong As Ever

Seeing Usain Bolt watching Boruto made my day pic.twitter.com/70Indf7m8Y — Eternal Hokage (@EternalHokageYT) January 22, 2019

Usain Bolt may be giving up on soccer, recently declaring that his "sports life" is over, but he's not giving up on anime.Bolt just might be the second bigger celebrity anime fan behind Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan. Last June, he let his love of Naruto be known to all and it seems his love of the franchise extends to Boruto.In an Instagram Story featuring his girlfriend Kasi B., a quick glimpse of the TV in Bolt's bedroom revealed that he was checking out the latest ep of Boruto. It will be interesting to watch Bolt's reaction if rumors of Naruto's impending demise in the Boruto series prove true.