Netflix Announces That A "Re-Imagined, Live-Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series" Is In The Works

Netflix recently took to social media to announce that they've teamed up with the series' original creators to, once again, try to adapt Avatar: The Last Airbender into live-action. Find out more...





The streaming service's "See What's Next" Twitter account revealed that the adaptation will not only be a live-action adaptation but also a re-imagining. "A reimagined, live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series is coming to Netflix." The tweet in question also featured out first look at the series - in the form of concept art by John Staub.



A reimagined, live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series is coming to Netflix!



(ᴄᴏɴᴄᴇᴘᴛ ᴀʀᴛ ʙʏ Jᴏʜɴ Sᴛᴀᴜʙ) pic.twitter.com/YsMoE4UguV — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 18, 2018

Another of Netflix's social media accounts later elaborated on the news, revealing that the series' original creators are returning to give rise to the live-action adaptation: "I can confirm that the original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will be back to take on the live action. THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN TRAINING FOR ALL THESE YEARS."



Fingers crossed it'll be better than the previous attempt to adapt the beloved animated series into live-action - that being M.Night Shyamalan's 2010 film which currently holds a 6% on Rotten Tomatoes.



Are you glad to see yet another attempt to bring The Last Airbender into live-action? Or do you think it's as doomed as previous attempts to adapt anime/cartoon series into live-action (like last year's Death Note adaptation)?

Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender doesn't currently have a set release date.