Netflix's Live-Action ONE PIECE Series Is Officially Returning For Season 2

After holding the top spot on Netflix's most-watched list ever since the series debut, the streaming platform has officially confirmed that season 2 of its live-action One Piece adaptation is officially a go!

The live-action One Piece series was announced back in January 2020 and premiered its 8-episode first season on August 31, 2023. The release of season 2 should come much faster but in the video below, Oda remarks that it will take time to get the season 2 scripts complete.

Oda also drew a quick sketch of Chopper, confirming that the Straw Hats' doctor will be appearing in the second season.

NAKAMA!!! 🏴‍☠️👑 It fills us with great joy to give you this message directly from Oda-Sensei. ⛵️ #OnePieceNetflix #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/X8ZOLPkaXD — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 14, 2023





One Piece was created by Eiichiro Oda in 1997 and is currently serialized in Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump. It is the best-selling manga series of all-time, with other 500 million volumes sold and counting.

The ongoing series has seen over 1,000 chapters released in Shonen Jump, which have been collected into over 100 volumes- and the manga shows no signs of ending any time soon.

An anime adaptation from Toei Animation has been airing since October 1999 and has released 1,075 episodes and counting. The anime has also released 15 films to date, with the most recent cinematic outing, One Piece Film: Red, being released in theaters on August 2022.

Steven Maeda and Matt Owens serve as co-showrunners for Netflix's One Piece series.

Netflix's live-action adaptation stars:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Other cast members include Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III as Arlong, Vincent Regan as Garp and Peter Gadiot as Shanks.

As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But his life changed when Luffy accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world...