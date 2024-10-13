ONE PIECE Anime Going On Hiatus Until April 2025; Special Fish-Man Island Arc Announced

One Piece is going on a bit of a break. Announced today, the anime series will be going on hiatus following today's airing of Episode 1122. It won't return until April 2025 with the debut of Egghead Arc Part II.

While we won't be getting any new storylines, there will be a special version of the Fish-Man Island Saga released in the coming weeks. Titled "One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga," this special edited version of the original arc presents Fish-Man Island in an abridged 21-episode story with enhanced contemporary visuals.

This special series will begin airing in Japan on October 27, 2024. Crunchyroll will also stream the episodes as they air in Japan.

A key visual for One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga was released along with a synopsis, courtesy of Crunchyroll. It reads:

The Straw Hats reunite at Sabaody! The promised day has arrived. The Straw Hats have made it back to Sabaody Archipelago after two arduous years of separation. In the very same place where they once lost to Pacifista, the Straw Hats have proven themselves to be stronger and ready to begin their journey to the New World. With the Thousand Sunny now equipped to travel underwater, the next stop is the Fish-Man Island. “One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga” is a special edited version of the original arc from “One Piece”, in an abridged 21-episode story with an enhanced contemporary visual look.

In addition to the new animation sequences, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga will also feature updated opening and ending theme songs. They were not shared yet, but it was teased that the opening theme, "We Go!" by Hiroshi Kitadani, will have a special guest collaboration. Meanwhile, the ending song "Sailing," by BE:FIRST, will have an "exciting new touch."

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga isn't the only special fans have to look forward to. In celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary, One Piece Fan Letter — an anime adaptation of One Piece Novel: Straw Hat Stories — will debut on October 20th. The 30-minute episode presents stories about members of the Straw Hats told from the perspective of everyday people.

Of course, we also have Netflix's live-action One Piece series to look forward to. Season 2 of the hit show is currently in production and is said to cover the manga's storylines of Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. Netflix has shared casting announcements and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks over the past couple of weeks. Netflix still hasn't announced a premiere date for Season 2, although many expect it to arrive in 2025.