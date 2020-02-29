ONE PIECE Creator Eiichiro Oda Falls Sick Causing The Manga To Delay Alongside The Anime
There is unfortunate news for manga and anime fans as the creator of the long-running manga and anime series One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, has fallen ill causing the manga to be delayed. The good news of the matter is that although there was initially speculation otherwise amongst certain outlets -- it has been reported that Oda is not sick from the Coronavirus in any way and is instead likely sick due to stress and overworking himself.
While it is reported that he thankfully is safe from the Coronavirus, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has fallen sick causing the manga to be pushed back in addition to the anime. Read on for the details!
This is not the first time Oda's overworking has caused a delay, but it is a double whammy for fans to have to miss the anime and the manga at the same time. While the manga is on a short hiatus it is expected to return in time for Shonen Jump Issue #15. Oddly enough the anime is also going through a similar delay, though it isn't due to the same reason. Instead, the Japanese marathon and the ratings it drives is causing the newest episode of One Piece to be pushed back to a release date of March 15th.
One Piece just saw its 20th anniversary and the anime is coming up on its 924th episode which marks it down in history as one of the longest-running series. Fans of the series have stuck with it through think and thin and its likely that a small delay such as this won't be too big of an effecting factor.
Watch the exclusive official English dub trailer for One Piece: Stampede, the 14th feature-length film in the One Piece saga. Marking One Piece's 20th anniversary, Stampede is directed by Takashi Otsuka.
One Piece will return for Episode 924 on March 15th, 2020.
