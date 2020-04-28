ONE PIECE: English Dub Returns As Digital Releases Begin To Stream

After years without any word of a return of the One Piece English dub, with the announcement of the home video release, the dubs have returned to western audiences in streaming as well!

Since 2018, there has not been another release to the English dub of One Piece. The last dubbed episode of the series was episode 574 and, while fans were curious of when the English dubs would return, Funimation has not streamed anymore since. However, some news came in regards to home video release, that began to create some hope for fans.

Recently, the announcement came that the DVD release of Season Ten, Voyage One of the series would be coming to the west. This includes episodes 575-587, the Punk Hazard arc, now in English dub! Finally, after two years the wait is over for fans of the series, just as the anime was announced to be on a hiatus, due to COVID-19.

Witht he home video dub release announced, it has also recently been revealed that Funimation has begun streaming these same episodes on Amazon Prime Video and Microsoft! As of now, it looks like fans of the series can experience the past two years of the series in a whole new way! With no word on when more dubbed episodes could be released, fans can expect news to come after some time, once the new episodes have been viewed.





Excited for the new dub? Planning on catching up on older episodes? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The new dubbed One Piece episodes are streaming now!