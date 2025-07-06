ONE-PUNCH MAN Fans Left Disappointed After No Trailer Or Release Date Revealed At Anime Expo 2025

Heading into Anime Expo 2025, fans expected big things from One-Punch Man. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the anime had quite the presence at the annual convention.

Unfortunately, that presence didn't quite translate into any meaningful updates for One-Punch Man Season 3. The "One-Punch Man Season 3 Panel - Saitama is Back!" panel initially promised new information about the upcoming season as well as insight about the entire series, and included guest appearances by Makoto Furukawa (voice of Saitama), Max Mittelman (English voice of Saitama), Greg Chun (English voice of Garou), Toshiaki Oshima (Editor of the Manga "One-Punch Man") and Chinatsu Matsui (Producer of the Anime "One-Punch Man").

Many fans went into the weekend hoping this panel would also include a trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3, or at the very least, more specifics on the series' return later this year. Unfortunately, we got neither a trailer nor a release date.

J.C. STAFF refuses to show any Official Trailer for the highly anticipated 'One Punch Man' Season 3 despite having an entire panel for it at Anime Expo 2025. Just 3 months ahead of its release. pic.twitter.com/1GoHN866LM — Anime Rave (@AniRave) July 5, 2025

For what its worth, the cast did confirm they were currently recording dialogue for Season 3 and did discuss some top-level details about the upcoming season. But that did little for a fan base anxious to see some proper footage of the anime.

There were some highlights from panel though, which included the unexpected appearance from Genos voice actor Kaito Ishikawa. One-Punch Man creator ONE showcased a new character illustration along with a message to fans about the upcoming new season.

"Thank you to all U.S. fans! I am truly looking forward to the broadcast of Season 3 [which] will delve deeply into the thrilling new adventures of the S-Class Heroes," he said. "I want to thank the production team for their passion in bringing the spirit of the original manga to life and shaping it into a mesmerizing storyline which is unique to the anime."

Season 3 of One-Punch Man is scheduled to premiere in October, just three months from now. The fact that the season has seen such little marketing up to this point is starting to worry fans, especially with the animation experienced downgrade with Season 2. Although we know that J.C. Staff is animating Season 3, no director has been announced.

One punch man creator ONE’s special illustration and message for one punch man season 3 panel at anime expo 2025 pic.twitter.com/qstSsVMkX0 — Zhoniin (@ZboyShonen) July 5, 2025

Marketing surrounding One-Punch Man Season 3 has been noticeably absent. Most of the marketing has consisted of promotional stills that highlight various heroes and monsters, released on a monthly basis. There have been some promo videos released, but these are mostly static images with very little animation on display. They've done little to dispel the worry fans have over One-Punch Man Season 3's animation quality.

Unfortunately, it's as unclear as ever as to when we can expect a trailer for One-Punch Man Season 3. If Anime Expo wasn't the perfect opportunity, especially given the anime's 10th anniversary celebration, then what will be?

One-Punch Man Season 3 is currently scheduled to debut in October 2025.