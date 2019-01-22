Details Regarding The Next POKEMON GO "Community Day" Event Have Been Officially Revealed

The ground/ice-type Swinub will be the particular Pokemon species of focus during February 2019's "Community Day" event, Niantic have announced. Hit the jump to find out more...

@PokemonGoApp ). While January's was a Totodile, this time around a Swinub will be up for grabs.



February's Community Day will take place on the 16th and 17th. The event focuses on an individual species of Pokemon per month, scaling up their spawn rates within a three hour period.



The Swinub is an Ice/Ground type of Pokemon with the evolutions of Piloswine and Mamoswine - however, only the former currently exists with Pokemon Go. Perhaps Niantic are intending to add this Gen-4 evolution to the game during this Swinub-centric event.

Oddly, it hasn't been stated whether a shiny variant of the Swinub will be up for grabs, as was the case with the Totodile, though many have presumed as such. It has been officially stated that an evolution of the Swinub, the Piloswine, will have an exclusive move - though details on this move haven't been divulged just yet.