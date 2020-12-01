Mewtwo, Eevee, And Pikachu Get The Spotlight In These POKÉMON "PokePla" Character Model Kids
Bandai Spirits Hobby and Bluefin released a press release in order to present PokePla (Pokémon Plastic Models) - a new line of easy-to-build snap-together kits premiering Spring of 2020.
Bluefin and Bandai have announced their line of Pokémon Plastic Models - or PokePla will be coming this year, and while it won't be limited to these three - Pikachu, Mewtwo, and Eevee are first up.
Three kits are seeing an initial launch and they are arguably for three of the most popular Pokémon from the Kanto Region. They would be Ash's partner Pikachu, the versatile Eevee, and the powerful Mewtwo. It is said that these kits won't require glue but it is recommended that a nipper or sprue cutter is used - which are sold separately.
If your favorite Pokémon isn't included in these kits just be patient as the press release also states there will be additional kits to come later in 2020. It will be exciting to see if the next set of kits also contains Kanto Pokémon such as Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, or if the Johto Region will be the next to be featured, but we will definitely share that information as soon as we have it.
For now lets focus on the three kits we know about, so go ahead and take a peek at the images for the Pikachu, Eevee, and Mewtwo kits below!
What do you guys think? Is there one set that you'd prefer to the others or would you like to have all three for your collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
“PokePla” (Pokémon Plastic Models) kits blend iconic characters from of one of the world’s most popular entertainment and video gaming brands with the renowned, model kit design and production expertise of Bandai Spirits Hobby. The line launches with kits for Pikachu, Mewtwo and Evee. Additional kits will be added in 2020.
The Pokémon Pikachu 3-inch model kit can be pre-ordered here for $7.99. The Pokémon Eevee 3-inch model kit and the Pokémon Mewtwo 4-inch model kit can be pre-ordered here and here for $9.99 each.
