MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Anime Film Shares First Teaser Trailer

The upcoming 3DCG anime film based in the Pokemon saga, Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, has released its first teaser trailer. Hit the jump to check out new footage from the project.

The official Pokemon YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second teaser trailer for the upcoming Pokemon anime film Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. The video is short and does not give much footage on the movie, we just get a quick shot of Mewtwo flying around meeting up with Mew and information on the film's release.



The anime film is out on July 12, 2019 in Japan and is the third movie released by The Pokemon Company. There is no other information on the movie right now, as soon as more information on the staff and cast pops up, we will let you know.



The latest film in the franchise, Pokemon the Movie: The Power of Us, hit Japan on July 13, 2018 and the rest of the world on November 27, 2018. It has made over 25.4 million dollars in box office revenue. The film is the 21st feature length project in the saga and the second one in the rebooted film series. OLM and Wit Studio produced it with direction from Tetsuo Yajima.







Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is out on July 12, 2019

