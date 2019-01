New POKÉMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Toy Reveals The Return Of Some Iconic Poké Balls

Pokemon: I Choose You! sparked a pseduo-reboot of the long-running Pokemon canon. Pokemon: The Power of Us - which is- released last year and continued this new canon, now Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is set to expand on the new Pokemon world even further.Despite that these films are essentially a reboot and revamp of the series, that doesn't mean they won't be making references to or taking elements from the prior canon. This new merchandise for the upcoming, animated Mewtwo-centric movie reveals that a fan-favourite type of Poke Ball from the first Pokemon movie will feature.In Pokemon: The First Movie, Mewtwo created a version of Poke Balls capable of cloning Pokemon, actively pursue them, and steal them from regular ol' Poke Balls. The haunting design will evidently be returning in July within Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.