New POKÉMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Toy Reveals The Return Of Some Iconic Poké Balls
Pokemon: I Choose You! sparked a pseduo-reboot of the long-running Pokemon canon. Pokemon: The Power of Us - which is now available to purchase digitally - released last year and continued this new canon, now Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is set to expand on the new Pokemon world even further.
This new piece of merchandise for the upcoming, animated movie Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution reveals that an iconic type of Poke Ball will feature in the film.
Despite that these films are essentially a reboot and revamp of the series, that doesn't mean they won't be making references to or taking elements from the prior canon. This new merchandise for the upcoming, animated Mewtwo-centric movie reveals that a fan-favourite type of Poke Ball from the first Pokemon movie will feature.
In Pokemon: The First Movie, Mewtwo created a version of Poke Balls capable of cloning Pokemon, actively pursue them, and steal them from regular ol' Poke Balls. The haunting design will evidently be returning in July within Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution.
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is set to release in Japanese theatres on July 12th.
