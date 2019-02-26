POKÉMON GO: Extended Latias Raids And March Community Day Event Details
Niantic has made sure to show consistency in their Community Day Events in Pokémon GO, making sure not to miss any. Usually the details are always pretty much the same but this time they changed up the usual routine. in terms of time.
It can be hard to keep up with all of the special things that Niantic does in Pokémon GO but the one thing that Trainers can count on is Community Day Events each month. Check out the details for March!
In the past when Pokémon GO had an event each region was responsible for tracking their own times by converting North American PT times to their own. For this next Community Day Event, however and probably more in the future, the Community Day Event will be from 3-6 PM local time, making it easier for Trainers to understand the time period and not forget it since it will be the same for every Trainer.
March's Community Day Event is set to take place on March 23rd and will honor a Starter Pokémon from Ruby and Sapphire, Treecko. As usual, they will be surrounding you at all times with the chance of a shiny popping up. Any Treecko who evolve into Sceptile up to an hour after the March Community Day Event ends will learn a special move only available to them then. The move may be Frenzy Plant based on Niantic's past actions, but there have been no confirmations as of yet.
In the meantime, Latias has decided to stick around a while longer, appearing in Raid Battles until March 1st. Get out there and grab one before it's too late!
