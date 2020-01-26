POKÉMON GO Lunar New Year 2020 Event Includes Red Gyarados, Minccino Limited Research, And More
Anyone playing Pokémon Go this weekend noticed that the Lunar New Year 2020 Event has officially begun. Fans had been expecting something related as soon as the official Pokémon Go twitter account started tweeting cryptic images of moons.
Just like last year Niantic is celebrating the Lunar New Year in Pokémon Go, this time with the Year of the Rat. Read on to find out all the details that the current big event from Niantic offers Trainers!
The event features went live on Friday the 24th, and it will run until Friday, February 3rd at 1 pm PST. With the celebration of red Pokémon, their spawn rate is increased, including Charmeleon, Parasect, Vulpix, Voltorb, Magmar, Jynx, Slugma, Magikarp, Wurmple, Foongus, Corphish, and Kriketot.
What's possibly most exciting is the addition of Shiny Gyarados appearing in the wild.Most fans are aware of this shiny version's red shade due to its appearance in Gold and Silver. The creature is a tough one to collect normally, particularly with the 400 candy requirement to evolve Magikarp, so this is a huge win for Trainer, even those who already have one.
As far as new Pokémon are concerned, both Darumaka and Minccino have joined the game with the former ( the Zen Charm Pokémon) currently hatching from 7 km eggs. The latter, also known as the Chinchilla Pokémon, comes to the game alongside limited research. Take a look at the images below to get a glimpse of Darumaka and Minccino from left to right.
In addition to looking at the new creatures you can capture, you can see the full range of features that Pokémon Go's Lunar New Year 2020 Event has to offer Trainers in the nifty image below. (Images above and below courtesy of Pokémon Go Hub!.)
Which feature of the Lunar New Year 2020 Event are you most excited about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
And in the meantime, have you tried the new Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature yet? Your Pokémon companion can now join you on the map bringing along a bevy of features such as feeding your friend and having them join you when capturing.
Check out the full trailer for the Pokémon Go Buddy Adventure feature in below!
Experience Pokémon in the real world with Pokémon Go! You never forget your first Pokémon partner. Share your journey with it again with the new Pokémon GO Buddy Adventure feature!
Pokémon Go is currently available on iOS and Android.
