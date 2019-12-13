POKÉMON SWORD And SHIELD's Galar Region Gets The Spotlight In New Pokémon Youtube Series
The latest titles in the mainstream series featuring Nintendo's famous pocket monsters are for the Switch and are titled Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. These new games dealt with a fair amount of flack before the titles were even released - suffering from the appropriately-named "Dexit" - referencing the game's lack of the National Dex.
Trainers who love the Galar region introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield will be delighted to find out an upcoming series will be taking a closer look at the lives of the residents who live there!
However, once the games were released last month however, many fans seemed to change their tune - with the titles happening to impress even long time fans of the series - even without the full list of creatures at the game's disposal. It might help that there are already 400 creatures in the game - enough to appease most fans. The title sold extremely well in the UK where the Galar region is based.
Now the mythos of that region will be expanded upon as fans are being given a deeper look into the every day lives that the citizens of Galar have to face. The episodes are said to clock in at five minutes each and will apparently have no connectivity to Pokémon: The Series, so fans should expect this series to have a different feel than what fans of the anime are used to experiencing.
There isn't a trailer released yet, but in the meantime you can view a trailer for Penguin Highway, an anime film from Studio Colorido - the same studio that is behind Pokémon: Twilight Wings - below.
The first episode of Pokémon: Twilight Wings will be available to watch on January 15th on the official Pokémon Youtube channel.
Pokémon: Twilight Wings, which is separate from Pokémon the Series, is set in the Galar region, where Pokémon battles have developed into a cultural sensation. Over the span of seven episodes, Pokémon: Twilight Wings will show in detail the dreams of Galar's residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome, and the conflicts they must resolve. In addition to these new stories, fans can expect to see a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region appearing throughout the capsule series.
