POKÉMON SWORD And SHIELD's Galar Region Gets The Spotlight In New Pokémon Youtube Series

Pokémon: Twilight Wings, which is separate from Pokémon the Series, is set in the Galar region, where Pokémon battles have developed into a cultural sensation. Over the span of seven episodes, Pokémon: Twilight Wings will show in detail the dreams of Galar's residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome, and the conflicts they must resolve. In addition to these new stories, fans can expect to see a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region appearing throughout the capsule series.