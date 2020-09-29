POKÉMON SWORD & POKÉMON SHIELD: The Pokémon Company Reveals New Details About "The Crown Tundra" Expansion

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be getting The Crown Tundra expansion in about a month, and a brand-new video shared by The Pokémon Company tells players everything they need to know about it.

During today's special Pokémon presentation hosted by The Pokémon Company and Nintendo, the developers took the opportunity to reveal a bunch of new details about the expansion pass for the critically acclaimed Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

The game's Expansion Pass was originally announced in January of this year, when the developers at Game Freak revealed that the Expansion Pass would consist of two parts, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, and revealing that more information would be shared later on.

In June, The Isle of Armor was finally made available for Expansion Pass owners of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and the developers have shared new information about The Crown Tundra; revealing that part two of the game's Expansion Pass is just around the corner.

That's right, The Pokémon Company has just revealed that The Crown Tundra will be made available for Expansion Pass owners on Thursday the 22nd of October , and it will bring with it new content that includes all of the Legendary Pokémon that were introduced in previous games.

The Pokémon Company has also announced Pokémon Sword + Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield + Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass — which, as the name appropriately suggests, will include the base game and its respective expansion, all in one game card, and is expected to launch on Friday the 6th of November.

For your convenience, we've shared both the trailer for The Crown Tundra and the whole 10-minute-long Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass presentation, so don't forget to check it out down below.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.