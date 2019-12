POKÉMON SWORD/SHIELD Is Now Nintendo's Top-Selling Title Of The Year, According To Study

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

Love it or hate it, there is no denying that the recently releasedandhave been selling outstandingly well; considering all of the backlash the games have received by disappointed fans of the Pokémon series.According to a new study by SuperData Research andhave managed to become the best-selling Nintendo title of the year; an impressive feat, considering that it managed to beat out other heavy hitters liekandSuperData Research reveals that both the Sword and Shield version of the new Pokémon have sold an impressive 2.72 million units in combined number of sales, although the study fails to tell us the region they got this information from.We already knew thatandhave managed to sell a staggering 6 million units worlwide , and over 1 million copies in Japan alone — all within its first month since release — so this study may hve only considered sales in the United States. Regardless, it is still quite impressive.



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.