POKÉMON SWORD/SHIELD Is Now Nintendo's Top-Selling Title Of The Year, According To Study
Love it or hate it, there is no denying that the recently released Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have been selling outstandingly well; considering all of the backlash the games have received by disappointed fans of the Pokémon series.
Combined sales for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have made this title the best-selling Nintendo game of the year, new report has recently revealed.
According to a new study by SuperData Research, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have managed to become the best-selling Nintendo title of the year; an impressive feat, considering that it managed to beat out other heavy hitters liek The Legend of Zelda: link's Awakening and Luigi's Mansion 3.
SuperData Research reveals that both the Sword and Shield version of the new Pokémon have sold an impressive 2.72 million units in combined number of sales, although the study fails to tell us the region they got this information from.
We already knew that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have managed to sell a staggering 6 million units worlwide, and over 1 million copies in Japan alone — all within its first month since release — so this study may hve only considered sales in the United States. Regardless, it is still quite impressive.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are currently available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.
