Tweet From Nintendo Australia Shows That Pikachu And Eevee Spirits Are Coming To Super Smash Bros Ultimate
If you are an avid fan of Pokemon you have probably had your hands full lately with everything happening lately. Pokemon Go is in the middle of their December Community Weekend, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! just released last month with the Super Music Collection, which not only includes the updated game soundtracks, but also the original sounds of Pokemon Yellow.
Nintendo fans have been enjoying playing Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! and the latest reward for doing so involves Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! Read on for details!
Even so, hopefully your hands aren't too full as it looks like Super Smash Bros Ultimate has decided to work with Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! to bring two very special spirit partners to the game -obviously Pikachu and Eevee respectively. This means those with save data in their Nintendo Switch for the games will receive the Pokemon partner associated to the game they have. See the tweet below from Nintendo Australia.
As you see above, there are images of each support Pokemon as they will appear in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. This is a great little extra something for fans of Nintendo who are playing both games while also allowing other players to be able to obtain it as well - a decent move on Nintendo's part. Also, if you own both games you will receive both the Partner Pikachu Spirit and the Partner Eevee Spirit. On the opposite side, however, if you own neither of the games and are concerned that you might not receive these partners, it's actually not a huge deal. The tweet also announces that they will still be obtainable to players who don't own the Pokemon: Let's Go titles albeit with more hard work - through completeing challenges - you know, the way any good old fashioned Nintendo game goes.
That's the trailer for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which will be released this Friday, December 7th. This is a long awaited title in the franchise but why don't you let us know in the comments section whether or not you will be picking it up!
