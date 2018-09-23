RERIDED: DERRIDA, WHO LEAPS THROUGH TIME Lands On Crunchyroll

Studio GEEKTOYS' upcoming action sci-fi drama anime, RErideD – Derrida, who leaps through time , has premiered on Crunchyroll and will be available next month. Here is the trailer and more info.

Crunchyroll announced yesterday, through an official site post, that the upcoming anime, RErideD - Derrida, who leaps through time, premiered on their streaming service yesterday, ahead of the official release next month.



The site released four episodes of the series throughout the day and also announced that the show will be simulcasted with Japan.



Takuya Satou is directing the series, Yuko Nagasaki is the sound director, Mao Ichimichi and Himika Akaneya are in charge of producing the ending theme. QUADRANGLE sings the opening, PARADOX.



The series will have the regular broadcasting schedule on October 4, no other information has been given.





