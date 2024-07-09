RICK AND MORTY: THE ANIME First Look SDCC Panel And Premiere Episode Screening Announced

Warner Bros. Discovery and Adult Swim have announced their plans for San Diego Comic-Con later this month. This year's festivities will take the form of an ongoing Pirate-themed fan "parrrty" featuring special evening events and exclusive panels centered on Adult Swim's upcoming programs. Chief among them is the highly anticipated series Rick and Morty: The Anime.

With Rick and Morty: The Anime set to debut on Adult Swim and Max later this year, it's no surprise that the series will have a big presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

The "Adult Swim’s “Rick And Morty: The Anime” Series First Look" Panel will be held on Friday, July 26th at 12:00 p.m. in the Indigo Ballroom. The panel will feature writer/director Takashi Sano, producers Joseph Chou and Takenari Maeda, and Adult Swim's head of action and anime Jason DeMarco as they "share details about the intergalactic adventure and show you the inner workings of the new series on Adult Swim."

Later that evening will be "Adult Swim's Night of New." This special screening event, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26, invites Comic-Con attendees to be among the first to experience a collection of new Adult Swim series. The event will feature the full-length premiere episode of Rick and Morty: The Anime (along with premiere episodes for Common Side Effects, Invincible Fight Girl, and Women Wearing Shoulder Pads.

What's more, fans unable to attend Comic-Con this year will be able to tune in remotely. The screening will be livestreamed in real-time on Adult Swim's YouTube Channel, meaning you'll be able to catch the premiere episode of Rick and Morty: The Anime from home on July 26th.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is Inspired by numerous short films that first aired on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block back in March 2020. The series features 10 episodes of original stories, some of which are inspired by the main Rick and Morty animated series. The synopsis reads:

In Rick and Morty: The Anime, a new series from the world of “Rick and Morty,” Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.

Ricky and Morty: The Anime is directed by Takashi Sano and produced by Jason DeMarco of Adult Swim and Joseph Chou of Sola Entertainment. Animation production is being done by Telecom Animation Film with Sola Entertainment handling general production. The anime series stars Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez and Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith, reprising their roles from the Japanese dub of the original series.

We still don't have a release date for Rick and Morty: The Anime, although the series is expected to debut on Adult Swim and Max later this year The series will be released with Japanese audio and English subtitles, although it was recently confirmed that it will be getting English dubs at some point as well.