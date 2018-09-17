Satoru Noda Ages His Characters In Spin-Off SILVER KAMUY
Satoru Noda, author of award-winning manga Golden Kamuy, has released a one-shot spin off called Silver Kamuy where the characters are aged-up. Here is more information on the new series.
September 17th is celebrated in Japan as Respect for the Aged Day and the author of Golden Kamuy wanted to celebrate it in a very special way. Starting today through the Young Jump website, you can read the pages of Silver Kamuy, a special where Satoru Noda reimagines some of the chapters of the original work with his aged characters.
The reimagined chapters are the 20th, 51st, 52nd, 53rd, 54th, 115th and 116th. In all of them you can see the protagonists with many more years on top and all that this entails, especially at the physical level.
As for Golden Kamuy, on September 19th volume number 15 of the manga goes on sale. This historical cut is published since August 2014 in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine. In addition, the second season of the anime will begin to broadcast on Japanese television on October 8th .
The first season of the anime is available in Crunchyroll. In addition, the simulcast of the second season is planned.
