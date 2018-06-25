Shonen Jumps's ROBOT X LASERBEAM And ZIGA Both Set To End
Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has published, in their 30th issue, the final chapters to Tadatoshi Fujimaki's Robot x Laserbeam and also Rokuro Sano and Kentaro Hidano's ZIGA. Both series never made it into two years of publication (with ZIGA only making it about three months).
Robot x Laserbeam is a story about an emotionless boy named "Robo" who takes up the sport of golf out of necessity and turns out to be pretty great at the sport! The series started in 2017 and was picked up by weekly Shonen Jump's digital series. ZIGA, on the other hand is a much different story all together. Shonen Jump described it as this.
Synopsis: "Ko Hachigane is a boy who has a bright and satisfying school life, but on the other hand, he struggles as he sees a nightmare every night of him being crushed by a monster. He spends his days puzzled with his childhood friend, Seira, until a mysterious scientist named Banno comes to give him a warning one day.
"Your dream is a prophecy, you are destined to fight."
Choose your story—your own future! The new, star duo presents a dark new series!"
Sad to see these series go? Share your thoughts on the series below!
