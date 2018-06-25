Shonen Jumps's ROBOT X LASERBEAM And ZIGA Both Set To End

It has recently been revealed that Robot x Laserbeam and Ziga are going to be ending in the pages of Shonen Jump. Hit the jump for more details.

" Ko Hachigane is a boy who has a bright and satisfying school life, but on the other hand, he struggles as he sees a nightmare every night of him being crushed by a monster. He spends his days puzzled with his childhood friend, Seira, until a mysterious scientist named Banno comes to give him a warning one day.

has published, in their 30th issue, the final chapters to Tadatoshi Fujimaki'sand also Rokuro Sano and Kentaro Hidano's. Both series never made it into two years of publication (withonly making it about three months).is a story about an emotionless boy named "Robo" who takes up the sport of golf out of necessity and turns out to be pretty great at the sport! The series started in 2017 and was picked up by weeklys digital series., on the other hand is a much different story all together.described it as this.Synopsis:

"Your dream is a prophecy, you are destined to fight."

Choose your story—your own future! The new, star duo presents a dark new series!"



Sad to see these series go? Share your thoughts on the series below!







