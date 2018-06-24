Story And Staff Revealed For 100 Sleeping Princes And the Kingdom Of Dreams
A mobile game that launched in 2015 which was titled 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams; has recently updated its website which reveals the premise and staff to its animation that will be releasing soon! While the smartphone puzzle RPG has already spawned some web shorts in the past, this marks the first time that GCREST's property will be a full fledged anime! The games story, which will most likely not follow every story beat verbatim, involved playing with the themes of love as the players have opportunities to wake up at least 100 princes from a deep slumber. The mobile game achieved enough success to garner the attention of many big names to produce this new anime.
A new anime series entitled 100 Sleeping Princes and the Kingdom of Dreams, will be premiering soon and the premise and staff have been revealed!
In the announcement it has bee nconfirmed that Yukina Hiiro (Chu-Bra!!!) will be directing the series at Project no. 9. Natsuko Takahashi (My Love Story!!) will be doing series composition and Majiro (Barakamon) will be the main character designer. The music composer will be Masafumi Takada (Danganrona: The Animation). The premise of the series follows a butler named Navi and a prince named Avi, as they navigate the dream world kingdom of Astoria in an effort to save the other princes and the world itself from dream eating beings called the "Yumekui".
The series will premier on July 5th in Japan on AT-X at 10:30 pm. It will also premier on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS 11. Some people in Tokyo even got a n early screening treat on June 23rd! Excited for the upcoming series? Share your thoughts on the series in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]