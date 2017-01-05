Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Studio Ghibli Producer On How Far Hayao Miyazaki Has Progressed With New Feature

Studio Ghibli Producer Toshio Suzuki attended this past weekend's Niconico Chōkaigi 2017 convention where he shed light on the progress Hayao Miyazaki was making on his new full-length anime film.

Earlier this year, we received word from Studio Ghibili producer Toshio Suzuki that Hayao Miyazaki had officially come out of retirement in order to turn the Kemushi no Boro (Boro the Caterpillar) Ghibli Museum short into a full-length anime film.  This past weekend, Suzuki updated Miyazaki's progress, which disappointingly revealed that despite beginning work last July, Miyazaki has only completed about "20 minutes worth of storyboards."

Likely, this is a combination of the esteemed anime creator's advancing age and his attempt to master cg animation.  If Miyazaki wants to release the film in time for the the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, he's going to have to crank up the pace.  

The original Kemushi no Boro cg short  will debut at the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo this July.
