Studio Ghibli Producer On How Far Hayao Miyazaki Has Progressed With New Feature

Studio Ghibli Producer Toshio Suzuki attended this past weekend's Niconico Chōkaigi 2017 convention where he shed light on the progress Hayao Miyazaki was making on his new full-length anime film.

Studio Ghibli Producer Toshio Suzuki attended this past weekend's Niconico Chōkaigi 2017 convention where he shed light on the progress Hayao Miyazaki was making on his new full-length anime film.

The family of Ed Blaylock announced that Ed Blaylocks funeral will be open to the public for the fans of his. Hit the jump for more details!

Warner Brother Japan has a special treat for the fans of the Blade of the Immortal manga and franchise. Hit the jump, check out a new trailer and some highlight videos.

: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE