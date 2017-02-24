Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Hayao Miyazaki "Officially" Unretires To Make One More Anime Feature Film

Hayao Miyazaki "Officially" Unretires To Make One More Anime Feature Film

Hayao Miyazaki, the face of Studio Ghibli, retired back in 2013 and then semi-unretired to make a manga and learn CG animation. Now he's officially "officially" unretiring to make one more anime film.

MarkJulian | 2/24/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen" | Source: via Kotaku
Hayao Miyazaki is offiically coming out of retirement for one more anime feature film.  The news comes via his longtime film producer, Toshio Suzuki, who was recently doing press interviews to promote The Red Turtle's Oscar Nomination.  

We reported last November that Miyazaki was only partially retired as the 76-year-old animation director was trying to learn CG animation, to turn a Ghibli Museum short into a full-length feature film. And even earlier, Miyazaki was on record as early as November 2013 (right after the release of his last animated feature, The Wind Rises), stating that he was working on a manga set during Japan's Sengoku period or "Warring States Period".  

It seems Miyazaki's dogged persistence to keep storyboarding on the cg project before it actually had any funding has finally paid off as Suzuki confirmed that he's producing it.  Of course, with the current focus on The Red Turtle, no further details on the project were announced.  Miyazaki previously stated that he hopes to release the film in 2020, right before the Olympics kick off in Japan.
Visit Our Other Sites!
Related Headlines
BLAME! Anime Film Releases First Full Trailer, Announces Simultaneous Netflix Release BLAME! Anime Film Releases First Full Trailer, Announces Simultaneous Netflix Release
When Blame! is released in Japanese cinemas on May 20, Netflix subscribers around the world will also be able to watch a subtitled version of the film thanks to the streaming platform. - MarkJulian
TWO NEW IMAX Posters Surface For The Live Action GHOST IN THE SHELL TWO NEW IMAX Posters Surface For The Live Action GHOST IN THE SHELL
Check out the two new IMAX posters that feature the films star and an eerie robo from the upcoming live action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell - KILLAMOJO
New SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Season 2 Video Showcases ED Theme From Luna Haruna New SAEKANO: HOW TO RAISE A BORING GIRLFRIEND Season 2 Video Showcases ED Theme From Luna Haruna
The official website for Saekano season 2 has uploaded a new promo video which reveals the new ending theme Stella Breeze from singer Luna Haruna, which will be performed at AnimeJapan 2017. - MarkJulian
Posted By:
MarkJulian
Member Since 4/29/2016
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]