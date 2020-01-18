SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION-New Toonami Promo Hypes WAR OF UNDERWORLD's Premiere
Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld will be taking the Midnight slot of the recently wrapped second season of One-Punch Man. The official Toonami FB page has shared a new promo, hyping up the premiere of the War of Underwold arc- one of the most popular arcs of writer Reki Kawahara and illustrator abec's ongoing light novel series.
One Punch Man season 2 has recently wrapped on Toonami and taking its place will be the next arc of Sword Art Online: Alicization, the bloody and traumatic War of Underworld storyline.
Alciization is actually one of the longer arcs, following Sword Art Online, Alfheim Online, and Gun Gale Online. It is divided into six parts:
Confusingly, the anime is dividing these 6 light novel parts into a two-part anime series Sword Art Online: Alicization and Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld. Thought the second part is titled War of Underworld, the actual war won't begin until the season is several episodes in. The anime has confirmed that it won't begin to animate the actual battle until April 2020. However, there's crucial story developments that are not to be missed before the fighting between American VR MMORPG players and their Japanese counterparts.
-
Alicization Beginning
-
Alicization Rising
-
Alicization Uniting
-
Alicization Invading
-
Alicization Exploding
-
Alicization Awakening
