SWORD ART ONLINE: ALICIZATION - WAR OF UNDERWORLD: The Final Season Has Been Pushed Back To July

The second part to Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld was originally supposed to premiere this month but it has recently been pushed back due to the virus in Japan. Check out details below.

Countless projects have been shut down and delayed (as they should be) due to complications from the current virus epidemic. Being a worldwide threat and having a large impact on Japan, the threat has extending to anime.

It was recently announced that part 2 or "the final season" of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld has been pushed back, despite it's upcoming release date of April 25th. Now fans won't be finishing the series until it debuts in July.

Fans looking to catch up on the Sword Art Online anime can do so on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation Now. The anime is currently adapting the Alicization arc from the manga series, and it will conclude with the upcoming release in July.

What are your feelings on the delay of Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2? Check out the trailer and synopsis below and share your thoughts in the comments!





The human empire force led by the Integrity Knight Bercouli prepares for a war of an unimaginable scale against the army of the Dark Territory. Even then, Alice is nowhere to be seen, nor the two heroes that saved the realm. The curtain rises on the final chapter of the SAO series’ longest and most glorious battle – the Alicization arc.



Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 is scheduled to broadcast in July.