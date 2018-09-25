The First Five Synopses For STAR WARS RESISTANCE Reveal A Number Of Guest Appearances
Lucasfilm's upcoming anime-inspired series Star Wars Resistance is less than two weeks away and, on account of this, Disney recently revealed a ton of new information on the impending episodes. Over on their ABC Press website, the synopses for the first five episodes of season one have been added.
The synopses give us the gist of each episode's plot as well as reveal a couple of guest stars who will be appearing throughout the season.
Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings) and Donald Faison (Scrubs) show up in one episode. Jim Rash (Community) and Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales) appear, seemingly as a duo, in two. Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie also appear, reprising their roles from the film saga as Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma respectively.
Read the synopses for yourself below:
“The Recruit: Part 1”
Air Date - October 7th
X-wing pilot Kazuda Xiono is recruited for the Resistance, but finds himself in over his head when Poe Dameron assigns him to a remote fueling station to spy on the First Order. Then, after Kaz boasts about being the best pilot around, he is forced to compete in a dangerous sky race.
*Guest starring is Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Poe Dameron, Jim Rash (Community), and Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales) as Flix and Orka, respectively.
“The Recruit: Part 2”
Air Date - October 7th
X-wing pilot Kazuda Xiono is recruited for the Resistance, but finds himself in over his head when Poe Dameron assigns him to a remote fueling station to spy on the First Order. Then, after Kaz boasts about being the best pilot around, he is forced to compete in a dangerous sky race.
*Guest starring is Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Poe Dameron, Jim Rash (Community), and Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales) as Flix and Orka, respectively.
“The Triple Dark”
Air Date - October 14th
Kaz and BB-8 uncover information on an imminent pirate attack and must find a way to stop it.
*Gwendoline Christie (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) guest stars as Captain Phasma.
“Fuel For The Fire”
Air Date - October 21st
Kaz befriends a sky racer named Rucklin who pressures him to take some rare and dangerous hyperfuel hidden in Yeager’s office.
*Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) guest stars as Jace Rucklin.
“The High Tower”
Air Date - October 28th
The First Order arrives at the platform for mysterious reasons and Kaz and BB-8 are determined to sneak into the tower to find out what they want.
*Donald Faison (Scrubs) guest stars as Hype Fazon.
What do you think of the episode synopses and guest stars? Are you looking forward to Star Wars Resistance?
Star Wars Resistance premieres on October 7th at 10 pm ET on Disney Channel.
