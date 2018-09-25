The First Five Synopses For STAR WARS RESISTANCE Reveal A Number Of Guest Appearances

“The Recruit: Part 1”

Air Date - October 7th



X-wing pilot Kazuda Xiono is recruited for the Resistance, but finds himself in over his head when Poe Dameron assigns him to a remote fueling station to spy on the First Order. Then, after Kaz boasts about being the best pilot around, he is forced to compete in a dangerous sky race.

*Guest starring is Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Poe Dameron, Jim Rash (Community), and Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales) as Flix and Orka, respectively.



“The Triple Dark”

Air Date - October 14th



Kaz and BB-8 uncover information on an imminent pirate attack and must find a way to stop it.

*Gwendoline Christie (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) guest stars as Captain Phasma.



“Fuel For The Fire”

Air Date - October 21st



Kaz befriends a sky racer named Rucklin who pressures him to take some rare and dangerous hyperfuel hidden in Yeager’s office.

*Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy) guest stars as Jace Rucklin .

