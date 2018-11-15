THE PROMISED NEVERLAND Anime Series Reveals New Commercial

Stuido CloverWorks' upcoming horror mystery shounen anime series, The Promised Neverland , has shared a new commercial. Here is more information on the series.

The upcoming shonen anime series, The Promised Neverland, has shared a new television commercial, making this the second promotional video the anime has shared. The video is 15 seconds so it does not reveal much but it teases fans by giving a small preview of the series.

The voice cast is the following: Mariya Ise as Ray, Maaya Uchida as Norman and Sumire Morohoshi as Emma. Aniplex, A-1 Pictures, Fuji TV and Shueisha are producing the series. This anime series is inspired by the manga of the same name that has been publishing since August 2016 and has 11 volumes out right now. Viz Media has the North American license and publishes it.