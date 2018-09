This Incredible Fan-Made Video Asks & Answers The Question: "What If RICK AND MORTY Was An Anime?"

Rick and Morty has an awesome title sequence as it is, but do you know what would make it better? Well, you've read the headline so you do; that's right! An anime aesthetic. But it's not only the visuals that have been altered; the classic Rick and Morty theme has been totally remade in a more epic and sonorous way.The incredible artist, who goes by "MALEC", recently uploaded the video toand it quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views. MALEC is obviously the one responsible for the stunning visuals which remake fan-favourite characters and moments from Rick and Morty, but the music is done by another YouTube artist who goes by KronoMusik Check out the video below: