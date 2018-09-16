This Incredible Fan-Made Video Asks & Answers The Question: "What If RICK AND MORTY Was An Anime?"
Rick and Morty has an awesome title sequence as it is, but do you know what would make it better? Well, you've read the headline so you do; that's right! An anime aesthetic. But it's not only the visuals that have been altered; the classic Rick and Morty theme has been totally remade in a more epic and sonorous way.
MALEC, a talented YouTube artist, recently dropped a new video which gives irreverent, animated comedy series Rick and Morty an anime makeover. Hit the jump to check out the incredible intro...
The incredible artist, who goes by "MALEC", recently uploaded the video to his YouTube channel and it quickly amassed hundreds of thousands of views. MALEC is obviously the one responsible for the stunning visuals which remake fan-favourite characters and moments from Rick and Morty, but the music is done by another YouTube artist who goes by KronoMusik.
Check out the video below:
If you've finished the third season of the irreverent animated series, and are thereby totally caught up, you'll catch an immeasurable amount of Easter Eggs and references which callback to previous episodes of Rick and Morty - like Pickle Rick, Morty's enormous arm, Rick's battle with the President, the list goes on and on.
What do you think of the anime-style intro? Would you like to see a Rick and Morty anime? What other show would you like to see given an anime makeover? MALEC has also given Game of Thrones a similar makeover, so be sure to check that out.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]