TOKYO GHOUL:RE Revealed A New Look At Season 2 With Fresh Picture

Tokyo Ghoul:re's anime is getting ready for season 2 later this year, the official website for the anime has given us a new picture showcasing characters in the new season.

The official website for the television anime of Sui Ishida's Tokyo Ghoul:re manga revealed a new visual for the anime's upcoming second season on Thursday.









The second season will premiere in October.

The first season premiered on April 3 with 12 episodes. Funimation is streaming the series with English subtitles. The company also released the anime's first eight episodes with an English dub alongside those episodes' premieres in Japan, before moving to a two-week delay on the ninth episode.

Odahiro Watanabe replaces Shuhei Morita as director for the anime at Pierrot. Pierrot+ is credited for animation production assistance. Chūji Mikasano returns from the first two Tokyo Ghoul anime to provide series composition and write the scripts. Atsuko Nakajima replaces Kazuhiro Miwa as character designer.