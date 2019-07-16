Creator Of The Popular YU-GI-OH! Franchise Wants Japanese Fans To Vote

Yu-Gi-Oh! creator is hoping his fanbase take it upon themselves to vote in the upcoming Japanese elections. Clearly he is not happy about something, and as such, he need the aid of his base.

It’s not every time we hear of Manga and anime creators being political, but it does happen from time to time. The latest is no other than Kazuki Takahashi, the infamous creator of the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise.

You see, elections are set to take place in Japan come July 21, so in a bid to get readers and viewers alike to take part at the polls, Takahashi created an image on Instagram telling them to vote.

The motivational image contains Yu-Gi and two of the popular monster cards, but there is also a caption on Instagram that shows where his political viewpoints stand.

"The current administration is betraying its own country, and I really wonder if Japan's future will be OK!"

Since we have little knowledge of Japanese politics, it's not something we can speak on at the moment. However, we can say that the image with Yu-Gi and the Dark Magicians look mighty fine.

For those who want to see more of Kazuki Takahashi sketches, then we suggest keeping a close eye on his Instagram account going forward.