Creator Of The Popular YU-GI-OH! Franchise Wants Japanese Fans To Vote

It’s not every time we hear of Manga and anime creators being political, but it does happen from time to time. The latest is no other than Kazuki Takahashi, the infamous creator of the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise.
You see, elections are set to take place in Japan come July 21, so in a bid to get readers and viewers alike to take part at the polls, Takahashi created an image on Instagram telling them to vote.
The motivational image contains Yu-Gi and two of the popular monster cards, but there is also a caption on Instagram that shows where his political viewpoints stand.
"The current administration is betraying its own country, and I really wonder if Japan's future will be OK!"
Since we have little knowledge of Japanese politics, it's not something we can speak on at the moment. However, we can say that the image with Yu-Gi and the Dark Magicians look mighty fine.
For those who want to see more of Kazuki Takahashi sketches, then we suggest keeping a close eye on his Instagram account going forward.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]