It's Time To Duel In This Brand-New YU-GI-OH! LEGACY OF THE DUELIST: LINK EVOLUTION TV Spot
The Nintendo Switch-exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, a completely fresh experience set in the beloved Kazuki Takahashi-created universe, will be releasing in Japan on April 25th. The bad news is that the rest of the word will have to wait to play the game for quite some time, as it's coming to the west at some point this summer, featuring over 9,000 in-game cards at launch.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution will be available for the Nintendo Switch this summer, but you can take a closer look at Konami's upcoming card game right now in this Japanese TV spot...
In Konami Digital Entertainment's new Switch exclusive, you will have a chance to take on iconic duelists from the series' world (including some of the villains with Reverse Duels), build and customize your own card deck, and even challenge other players with local-play or Nintendo Switch Online.
As a reminder, Yugi Muto is currently playable in Bandai Namco’s fighting extravaganza Jump Force, with Seto Kaiba joining the divisive video game’s roster as a new DLC character next month.
While we're still waiting for the official confirmation of Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution's release date in the west, be sure to take a closer look at Konami's upcoming card game down below:
Based on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution brings more than 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history to the Nintendo Switch. Players will take on iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, reliving the stories from the original animated series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]