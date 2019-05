YU-GI-OH! LEGACY OF THE DUELIST - LINK EVOLUTION To Be Localized Outside Of Japan

Attention Duelists! We're excited to announce both a physical and digital version for the Western release of Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution on Nintendo Switch! More information will be available later this month! #YuGiOh pic.twitter.com/07btVvMXQ7 — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) May 3, 2019

Based on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution brings more than 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history to the Nintendo Switch. Players will take on iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, reliving the stories from the original animated series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.

Back in March, Konami Digital Entertainment announced thatwas going to be releasing on the 25th of April in Japan, although they did not reveal if the game was ever going to see the light of day in Western countries.After a few days of speculation, Konami officially revealed that the game was, indeed, going to become available outside of Japan but they didn't share more information; leaving fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series excited with the announcement.Although Konami still hasn't revealed an official release date forin Western countries, they did announce yesterday that the game will be getting both digital and physical releases; promising that more information will be revealed later this month.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution for the Nintendo Switch still doesn't have an official release date.