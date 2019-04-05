YU-GI-OH! LEGACY OF THE DUELIST - LINK EVOLUTION To Be Localized Outside Of Japan
Back in March, Konami Digital Entertainment announced that Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution was going to be releasing on the 25th of April in Japan, although they did not reveal if the game was ever going to see the light of day in Western countries.
Konami Digital Entertainment's Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution has been recently announced to release in North America, with physical and digital releases.
After a few days of speculation, Konami officially revealed that the game was, indeed, going to become available outside of Japan but they didn't share more information; leaving fans of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series excited with the announcement.
Although Konami still hasn't revealed an official release date for Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in Western countries, they did announce yesterday that the game will be getting both digital and physical releases; promising that more information will be revealed later this month.
Based on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution brings more than 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history to the Nintendo Switch. Players will take on iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, reliving the stories from the original animated series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution for the Nintendo Switch still doesn't have an official release date.
