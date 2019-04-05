YU-GI-OH! LEGACY OF THE DUELIST - LINK EVOLUTION To Be Localized Outside Of Japan

Attention Duelists! We're excited to announce both a physical and digital version for the Western release of Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution on Nintendo Switch! More information will be available later this month! #YuGiOh pic.twitter.com/07btVvMXQ7

Based on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution brings more than 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history to the Nintendo Switch. Players will take on iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe, reliving the stories from the original animated series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS.