YU-GI-OH! LEGACY OF THE DUELIST: LINK EVOLUTION Video Game Is Coming To New Consoles Next Year

A new Yu-Gi-Oh game is coming in the form of Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist, though in a sense, it's not truly new. You see, the game was first released for the Nintendo Switch back in April of this year, but the developer, Konami, didn’t say if it would come out on other platforms.

Well, as it stands right now, Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2020. We have no idea of the official date, but since its an old game, we suspect it shouldn’t take very long since the team would likely port it to the other platforms.

The announcement was shared at Jump Festa 2020, and with it, a new trailer

"Experience over 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! history with Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution on Nintendo Switch," reads an official pitch of the game from Konami. "Build your Deck from over 9,000 cards and take on the most iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe. Relive the stories from the original animated Yu-Gi-Oh! series through Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, and challenge the newest generation of Duelists from the virtual world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!"

The Nintendo Switch version is set to gain a slew of new updates next year which should all be freely attainable.