2017's POWER RANGERS Star Ludi Lin Shows Support For Recently Announced Movie Reboot
Recently, it was officially announced that Paramount Pictures is working on another Power Rangers movie reboot with Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) at the helm and Patrick Burleigh (Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway) penning the script. This new reboot will involve time-travel and predominantly be set during the 1990s — find out more here.
The actor who played Zack A.K.A. the Black Ranger in 2017's Power Rangers movie recently took to Twitter to show his support for the new reboot. Hit the jump...
There was a modern Power Rangers reboot which graced theatres back in 2017 and starred Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Becky G, RJ Cyler, and Ludi Lin as the diverse team as well as Elizabeth Banks and Bryan Cranston as Rita Repulsor and Zordon respectively.
While you might expect that cast to be let down by the news that their film never got its planned sequel, the actor who played Zack A.K.A. the Black Ranger recently took to Twitter to show his support for the newly announced reboot (via Toonado)."Amazing news! Another chance to embrace a DIVERSE TEAM of HEROES! I’m a fan!" Lin writes in his tweet — which you can check out below.
