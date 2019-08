Developer nWay Has Finally Revealed An Official Release Date For POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID On PC

nWay has finally revealed the official release date for the PC version of Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid , which will see the game launching by the end of September.











For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will become available for PC(Steam) on the 24th of September.

