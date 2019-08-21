Developer nWay Has Finally Revealed An Official Release Date For POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID On PC
PC players will finally be able to play Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, as developer nWay has recently announced that the PC version of the Power Rangers-based fighting game game will become available on Steam on the 24th of September.
nWay has finally revealed the official release date for the PC version of Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, which will see the game launching by the end of September.
With the announcement, nWay took the opportunity to reveal that the Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collector's Edition for PC will be including all of the previously released content; including characters, skins, battle arenas, online and offline modes, and more.
While it may have taken some time, it is finally nice to see that PC players will also be able to enjoy Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid; especially now that the game is brimming with content, unlike when it first released back in March of this year.
For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will become available for PC(Steam) on the 24th of September.
