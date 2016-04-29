Final POWER RANGERS Poster Unleashes The Dinozords
Following last month's final trailer for the live-action Power Rangers film, we now have the final poster for the modern re-imagining of the infamous five Angel Gover super-powered teenagers. As with the redesigned Power Suits, we also will be getting a reinterpretation of the Dinozords when the film opens in North American theaters on March 24. Check out the Tyrannosaurus, Triceratops, Saber-Toothed Tiger and Pterodactyl zords below. It seems whoever designed the poster ran out of room to include the Mastodon zord, sorry Black Ranger.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS:
Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.
RELEASE DATE: March 24, 2017
DIRECTOR: Dean Israelite
WRITER(s): John Gatins, Kieran Mulroney, Michele Mulroney, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless
CAST: Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, Bill Hader, Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks
